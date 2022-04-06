The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested notorious queen of drug cartel supplying psychoactive substances to traffickers in Taraba State, Lami Mai Rigima.

Mai Rigima has been on the wanted list of the NDLEA after the 40-year-old queen of the drug world came under the anti-narcotic agency’s searchlight when a number of traffickers arrested in 2021 and early this year fingered her as their supplier.



NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the manhunt for her paid off on Monday, April 4 when operatives tracked her to her hideout in Iware village, Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba State.

The NDLEA also said, “the search for Rigima began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, 50.

“After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier. He was however rearrested on 13th February 2022 while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, who is also a member of Rigima’s supply chain, was nabbed on 24th February, 2022.”

In Adamawa, operatives arrested a cross border drug trafficker, Emeka Okiru, 40, with 32,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg under the brand name: Royal and Tramaking.

He was arrested at Garden city, Mubi, Mubi North LGA on Tuesday, April 5, while preparing to supply his customers who came from Republic of Cameroon. The drugs were found concealed in cartons of paintbrush.

In Oyo state, different quantities of Cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis were recovered from four suspects: Adetola Tosin; Akeem Kazeem; Korede Ahmed, and Abdulgafar Nureni who were arrested in Omi-Adio, Ido LGA; Oje area of Ibadan North LGA; Iwo Road, Ibadan North East LGA, and Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan North West LGA, when operatives raided parts of the state on Tuesday, April 5.

At least, 172 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from two suspects: Zaidu Mohammed Kamba and Hussaini Dauda in Kamba area of Kebbi state on Monday, April 4 by NDLEA operatives.