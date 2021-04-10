ADVERTISEMENT

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) on Friday said it has arrested one Madrid, Spain bound drug trafficker identified as Okonkwo Chimezie Henry alleged to have excreted 1.750kg volume of cocaine at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi who disclosed this to journalists said the arrest was made on Sunday April 4, 2021, when the suspect excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million.

He said “ Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8pm when he was apprehended at screening Two Point and taken into custody by the NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport.

“He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation for twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

”Investigation, however, reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.”

Also confirming the incident, Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.’’