bY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

A former vice chairman of Lagos Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Asekun Kehinde Sakiru, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Sakiru had been on the wanted list of the agency following the recent arrest of some traffickers and drug seizures linked to him.

The agency confirmed that he was arrested at about 9.40pm on Friday, 7th May, 2021 while trying to board a Virgin Atlantic Airline flight to London, United Kingdom at the Lagos airport.

Babafemi said at the point of his arrest, Sakiru was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his suitcase.

According to him, the former vice chairman has been on the wanted list of the MMIA Command of the agency in connection to a case involving one Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim who was arrested with 6.45kg of cocaine in December,2020.

The London-based suspect was between 2004 and 2014 the vice chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA.

He had also contested and lost elections for the House of Representatives in 2007 and Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015.

In the course of tracking him, the sum of N 131million was seized from his account and another N14 million blocked in the account of one of his traffickers, Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim, bringing the total sum recovered from him to N145 million.

Reacting to the arrest, the chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said with the support of all stakeholders, the problem of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria will be reduced.