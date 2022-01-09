The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert, in Edo State for dealing in Cannabis.

The septuagenarian, Robert, popularly called old soldier, was arrested on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Egor, Oredo area of the state.

Also, a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, a.k.a. Edwin Agbon, was also arrested for importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria to sell.

He was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said soon after the suspect signed for the consignment, undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm arrested him at his apartment in Benin ity on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The consignment, which emanated from Canada, contained Colorado brand of Cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies weighing 6.491kilograms, while the drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.566kg and 0.383kg respectively.

Also, a 48-year-old Iloduba Augustine, a passenger on Ethiopian Air that arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was on New Year eve arrested and placed on observation during which he confessed to have swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine out of which he excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1million.

He said he continued his journey to Nigeria with the remaining 10 pellets in his stomach, which according to him, he intended to sell in Lagos.

The wraps of cocaine were later excreted at 10:40am on New Year day, January 1, 2022.

In Niger State, 23-year-old Simon Richard, a 500-level student of the Dept. of Agric Economics and Extension, Federal University of Technology, Minna was arrested at Gidan Kwano, Talba Road in Minna with different quantities of Loud and Tramadol on Thursday, January 6, 2022, while in Benue State, a 21-year-old lady, Shidoo Ben, was arrested with 14 pinches of crack cocaine at Jada Hotel, Otukpo on Friday January 7.

She traveled from Abuja to sell the drug in Benue State.