BY TOPE FAYEHUN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Ondo State Command, yesterday, arrested a man in possession of two human heads in the state.

The state commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara, disclosed that the two heads were concealed in a brown cartoon when the suspect was arrested.

Gagara said the officials of the command arrested the vehicle driver, Hassan Saka, with the two heads along Owo/Akure road.

Parading the suspects before journalists, Gagara said the suspect will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Confirming the incident, the Police public relations officer(PPRO), said the suspect has been handed over to the police.

According to him, “I can confirm that to you. The suspect has been handed over to us. He is already in our custody. We have commenced our investigation on the matter.”

French Ambassador Tours Ayade’s Projects, Pledges Collaboration French ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasqùier, has assured of his country’s readiness to collaborate with Cross River state government in developing its economy and other critical infrastructure in the state.

Giving the assurance shortly after an inspection of some key projects of the Ayade-led administration across the state, Pasquier expressed excitement at the level of industrialization so far undertaken by the governor, Sir Ben Ayade.

The ambassador, who said his two-day visit to the state was the outcome of several interactions on phone and in person in Abuja, disclosed that, “we have already had several meetings on the phone and in person in Abuja, but of course it is not compared to being here in the state and seeing things for myself.”