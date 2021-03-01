BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Ondo State Command, on Monday, arrested a man in possession of two human heads in the state.

The state commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara, disclosed that the two heads were concealed in a brown cartoon when the suspect was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gagara said the officials of the command arrested the vehicle driver, Hassan Saka, with the two heads along Owo/Akure road.

Parading the suspects before journalists, Gagara said the suspect will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), said the suspect has been handed over to the police.

According to him, ” I can confirm that to you. The suspect has been handed over to us. He is already in our custody. We have commenced our investigation on the matter.”