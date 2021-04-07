BY KUCHA JEREMIAH, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday busted some drug barons in Nasarawa and Edo states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The agency in Nasarawa State arrested the most wanted drug baron, Sami Ashoko, and his warehouse filled with skunk was raided, where 100 bags of illicit drug weighing 1,095.3kg were seized.

In a statement signed by the director, media and advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, he said Ashoko, 39, who hails from Ibilo in Akoko Edo area of Edo State, was arrested in Shinge, Lafia in Nasarawa State following an actionable intelligence.

“A team of operatives stormed his warehouse in Lafia and recovered 100 bags of cannabis weighing about 1.1 tons (1,095.3kg),” the statement reads.

According to the statement the commander, Nasarawa State Command of NDLEA, Justice Arinze said Sami Ashoko is the most wanted drug baron who has been on their watch list in Nasarawa State.

“This seizure has beaten the previous record of 45 bags weighing about half ton recovered in January 2021 as the highest singular seizure of cannabis since the inception of the Command in 1999. The seized consignment was meant for Easter sales, and which he expects to sell out in two weeks,” the statement said.

In another development, Babafemi said two members of another drug cartel, Adamu Badamasi and Adamu Abba were also arrested in Iyamho, Etsako West local government area of Edo State while trying to move 950 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 1,330kg, procured from Uzeba, Owan West local government area of Edo State to Bauchi State for Easter sales.

He said the commander of the agency in Edo State, Buba Wakawa disclosed that the arrest and seizure disrupted the Easter sales plan of the cartel, who tried to escape arrest through a hinterland routes in their Peugeot J5 space bus with registration number Lagos JJJ 722 XC.

In the same vein, another trafficker who supplies drugs to some notorious drug joints in Abuja was at the weekend arrested along Gwagwalada expressway, FCT while bringing 46 compressed blocks of cannabis for drug dealers in Mabushi and Bannex areas of the capital city.

The NDLEA commander in FCT, Mohammed Salami Sokoto said the notorious drug supplier has confessed being a major supplier of illicit substances to major drug joints in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has commended officers and men of Nasarawa, Edo and FCT commands of the agency for their efforts, adding that the skunk seized is certainly less illicit substances available on the streets