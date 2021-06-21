Operatives of National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a serving officer of a law enforcement agency, Popoola Abayomi, for allegedly selling assorted illicit drugs to students of a federal university and cultists in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the drug dealer who serves under the Lagos State Command of the agency was arrested recently after days of surveillance on his wife’s shop used as his sales point in the camp area of Abeokuta.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said that one of his salesmen, a motorcycle rider known as Ogah was trailed to the location at about 8pm and arrested with six pinches of Colorado weighing 1.17grams before the suspect Popoola who has been on the agency’s watch list for periods of time was nabbed with different illicit drugs including codeine -17 bottles; cannabis -22.26grams; tramadol 230 -98grams; 61 tablets of flunitrazepam -23.72grams; 113 tablets of molly -48.16grams and sex drops -43.92grams.

He said that, after the arrest of the two suspects, some student union officials of the institution blocked the NDLEA team with their official vehicle while the narcotic agents however restrained themselves and after hours of standoff succeeded in moving the suspects to custody.