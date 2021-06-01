The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 23-year-old secondary school leaver, Iwuyi Princewill Chukwuka and a Europe-based Nigerian accountant, Peter Mkwo, with nine kilograms of skunk and methamphetamine.

Both suspects were arrested when they tried to smuggle the substance through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja to Turkey and Belgium.

This is even as a 27-year-old graduate of Accountancy, Bayero University Kano (BUK), Zakaru Baba, has been arrested at the local wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano with 6kg of cannabis sativa.

The consignment was flown from Lagos to Kano on Saturday, May 29, 2021 via Max Air.

The suspect who turned up to claim the packaged drug was arrested and has since confessed ownership of the exhibit.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said, “Mkwo, 37, was arrested on Friday, May 28, 2021 while trying to board an Ethiopian Airline 910 enroute Abuja-Addis Ababa-Brussels, Belgium. When searched, 3kg of methamphetamine was discovered stuffed in the lining of a false bottom of his luggage.

“Under interrogation, Peter claimed he has lived in Belgium for 15 years and worked as a forklift driver in an automobile company, where he earned 1,700 Euro per month.

“He said he came into Nigeria on April 26, 2021 for the burial of his father who died in August, 2019 but buried on April 30, 2021 in Awka, Anambra State.”

He said after spending two weeks in Awka, he traveled to Uyo for another week to see his sister and later to Lagos to see his girlfriend. He claimed he lodged in a hotel at Amuwo Odofin in Lagos where he met two men while hanging at the bar by the hotel’s swimming pool where they made a proposal to him to carry the drug for onward delivery to Belgium.

He said the bag containing the drug was brought to him in the hotel by the two men on Friday May 28, 2021 before he took off to Abuja where he was to take his flight to Brussels.

He said he was promised 3,000 Euro on successful delivery to one Ishmael, in Belgium.

On the arrest in Kano, Babafemi said it was the first time the command has apprehended a suspect via the domestic wing of the airport, as most arrests and seizures were usually made at the international wing.

In the same vein, the 23-year-old Chukwuka was arrested with 6.3kg skunk concealed in cray fish and stuffed inside Golden Morn packs during an outward clearance of Turkish airline flight at the departure hall of the Abuja airport.

During interrogation, he claimed he was travelling for a Diploma study in Tourism and Hotel Management at University of Mediterranean, Karpasia, North Cyprus.