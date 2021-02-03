Few days after at least three cocaine cartels were busted at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, another trafficker, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi has been nabbed with 3.30 kilograms of the illicit drug.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, February 1, 2021 during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian airline at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

According to the Commander, MMIA command of the NDLEA, Mr Ahmadu Garba, Ukaegbu Onyekachi arrived Nigeria on board Ethiopian airways from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa. “The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T -shirts stickers but he couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of our detectives”, Garba stated.

This is even as operatives of the FCT Command of the agency have raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 persons including three men in military uniform suspected to be fake soldiers were arrested and different quantities of cocaine, codeine, rohypnols and Indian hemp were recovered.

In the FCT, some of the drug spots raided at the weekend include Wuse Zone 4 and 5; Wuse by Banex plaza and Garki by Torabora. Also raised are Area 1 by Gwagwalada park; Dagwa village and Abattoir in Karu.

According to the FCT commander of the agency, Lawan Hammisu, “the 14 persons arrested are being investigated in connection with the recovery of 34.8kg cannabis sativa. Also seized were other quantities of Cocaine, Codeine and Rohypnols. Three of the arrested persons who were in military camouflage are still being profiled but are suspected to be fake soldiers.”

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa Command of the agency has uncovered a cannabis warehouse in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital where 45 bags of the illegal drug weighing 474kg were recovered.