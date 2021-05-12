BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ((NDLEA) in Ohafia, Ohafia local government area of Abia State has been set on fire by unknown attackers.

This came less than 24 hours after the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the community, which is the headquarters of Abia North senatorial district, suffered similar fate.

The incident has brought to three the number of such attacks in the district in three days, thus creating fear and apprehension over government’s facilities.

Reacting to the report, the state commandant of the agency, Akin Bamidele, told LEADERSHIP that the national headquarters, Abuja was taking care of it.

Last Sunday, hoodlums attacked Mike Okiro Police Station at Trademore Housing Estate, near Ubani Ibeku Modern Market, Umuahia, the state capital.

In a statement issued shortly after the attack, by the commissioner for Information, John Kalu, the government expressed concern and condemned it in strong terms.

He said, “The government will not spare any resource in ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors alike to the state, as well as bring criminal elements to justice swiftly.