Junior officers who recently graduated from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Academy have accused the agency of owing them six-month salaries.

The officers claimed they were yet to receive their salaries since completing their training last year.

One of them told LEADERSHIP that the situation had become frustrating.

“Since we graduated last year, we have not been paid a dime. We are owed from August till January. Our appointment letters were dated July 25, 2021. The rumour we are hearing is that they would only pay us three months. The whole thing is very frustrating,” he lamented.

In a circular obtained by LEADERSHIP and signed by the director of finance and accounts, Shitu Abdullahi, on behalf of the chairman/chief executive officer, said the IPPIS was responsible for the delay.

The circular with the number NDLEA/T’IN/88/VOL. VII and dated February 3, 2022, titled: “Non-payment of January salary to batch 1 officers who passed out September and November 2021 respectively.

”The Office of the Accountant-general of the Federation, IPPIS Department has informed the agency that officers who graduated from the academy in September and November 2021 respectively were not created on the IPPIS platform for payment of January salary due to lack of ample time for creation, while few from were created.

“In view of the above, the affected officers will be paid in February 2022 with their January 2022 arrears.”

When contacted for further clarification, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the issue is beyond the agency, adding that, “It has to do with the activation of their IPPIS numbers by the appropriate government department. The affected officers have however been assured that that’ll be rectified before the payment of February salary.”