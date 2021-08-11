National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is collaborating with civil society organisations (NGOs) in the fight against drug abuse in Adamawa State.

The state commander of the agency, Idris Mohammed Bello gave the assurance when officials of the state chapter of Stop Abusing Youth (SAY) Foundation paid him a courtesy call at his office on Monday.

He said drug abuse is a serious problem and a causing factor to all other crimes committed by people, stressing that all hands must be on deck to curb the drug usage in our society.

Bello said the NDLEA would give them technical support in their activities so that accurate information is delivered to the targeted group in the society.

The commander expressed delight with the initiative by the organisation to enlighten students of Junior Secondary Schools on the dangers of drug abuse.

“Drug abuse is a serious problem and a causing factor to all other crimes, people take drug before they can commit other crimes, we have to do everything possible to curb the drug usage in our society.”

“The focus on the junior sets in secondary schools is a welcome idea, from that age, let us get them, let them know the dangers of drug abuse, let them know why they should not go into drug usage,” Bello said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation who is also the chairman of SAY Foundation, Muhammad Sani, lauded officers and men of NDLEA across the country under the leadership of Marwa for successes recorded in the fight against drug abuse and illicit business of narcotics and its related substances.