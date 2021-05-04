ADVERTISEMENT

BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) have raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau State capital where freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa were recovered in addition to 48.726kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the story, said some of the drug joints raided include KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

He also said beside the drugged cakes called brownie recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances also seized from there include: Barcadin Codeine 14kg; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg.