The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has revealed more evidence on how the suspended DCP Abba Kyari and his men orchestrated the importation of 25kg of cocaine into Nigeria.

This is coming after the management of the Nigeria Police Force accused some officers of the NDLEA at Enugu Airport in the ongoing investigation of drug dealings against Kyari and other police officers.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had on Monday said: “the police investigation also established that the international narcotics cartel involved in this case have strong ties with some officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu who are on their pay roll.

“The two arrested drug couriers confirmed that the modus is for the transnational drug barons to conspire with the NDLEA officers on duty and send them their pre-boarding photographs for identification, seamless clearance, and unhindered passage out of the airport with the narcotics being trafficked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two arrested drug couriers also confirmed that they have been enjoying this relationship with the NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport since 2021 and had in this instant case of 19th January, 2022, been identified and cleared by the NDLEA officers as customary, having received their pre-departure photographs and other details prior to their arrival in Enugu, and were on their way out with the narcotics when they were apprehended by the Police.”

However, the NDLEA in a response contained in another statement, said: “To correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space that NDLEA officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received from the cartel details about the mule coming from Addis Ababa, the Agency wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyari’s recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawa’s statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the Agency, to state that it is an established fact that it is the Abba Kyari’s team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt the records clearly show how their ring works.

“According to the police investigation report, ASP James Bawa in his statement to the police reveals that ‘he was called by an informant identified as IK from Brazil who told him that a drug courier will be arriving on board Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu.’

“He explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil based informant met with him at about 1420hrs on 19th January 2022 outside the airport and showed him a picture of the courier. Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA further said: “In his own recorded conversation with our undercover officer, Kyari also said the following: ‘They are greedy, seriously greedy (referring to his informants), we tried to have them accept 40 per cent but they refused, except 50 per cent, they know the rudiment of the deal very well, they are the ones that do the packing. From Brazil, one of the informants accompanied it to Ethiopia. You understand; one of the informants accompanied the goods to Ethiopia, one of the informants that give us information. He is the boy of the big baron.’

“Addis, from Addis it will be given to those to proceed further with it, he will get their snapshots without their knowledge. Yes, he will reveal those that are conveying it further, get snapshots of theirs without their knowledge and send to us (Abba Kyari’s team). So we already know the goods, picture and the cloths they are wearing, hope you understand, we know your name, he will give us everything. So, automatically my team will just be waiting, they will just see you and arrest you.

“Responding to our officer’s question on whether his boys are usually stationed inside or outside the airport, Kyari said, ‘Yes, yes, some are outside while some are inside. They will just allow you to finish arrival formalities and arrest you the moment you come out.’

The above no doubt establishes who the cartel was relating with and their modus operandi. Again, this is to correct inaccuracies in some report”s and assure that the Agency will not deviate from an evidence-based investigation that will spare nobody found complicit.”