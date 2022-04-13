The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has secured the conviction of 677 drug traffickers, who were sentenced to various jail terms between January and March 2022, with a total of 3,359 arrests and 65,915.891 kilograms of assorted drugs seized within the same period.

Also, 2,223 drug users were also counseled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities across the country in the first quarter of the year.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the figures represent a fair balance between the agency’s drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.

A breakdown of the report showed that Lagos has the highest figure of drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from parts of the state, followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized between Jan and March, while Kano and Kaduna led the pack in the arrests of offenders with 194 arrests each within the same period.

While a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo state, 14.869 hectares suffered same fate in Edo and an hectare destroyed in Bayelsa state within the same period.

A further breakdown of the drugs seized within the first quarter of the year shows Cannabis leading the table in January with 8,205.75kg; followed by Codeine -414.281kg; Diazepam -192.459kg; Tramadol -135.067kg; Rophynol -43.062kg and Cocaine -24.32kg. In February, Cannabis also topped the list of seizures with 20,538.79kg; Codeine -1,848.052kg; Tramadol -540.354kg; Diazepam -137.041kg; Rophynol -80.261kg; Cocaine -15.727kg; Methamphetamine – 6.207kg and Heroin – 4.006kg.

Cannabis also topped the list of seizures in March with 21,583.81kg; followed by Tramadol -8,965.319kg; Codeine -417.207kg; Diazepam -57.755kg; Cocaine -45.082kg; Methamphetamine -7.527kg; Rophynol -6.34kg and Heroin -1.497kg.

Reacting to the news, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) urged the officers of the NDLEA not to rest on their oars in carrying out their duties.

He assured them that every outstanding performance would always attract commensurate commendation and/or reward.