The National Drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) has advocated stringent punitive measures of a minimum of 15 years, a maximum of 25 years, and life sentence for any Nigerian caught dealing in illicit drugs.

Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday during the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the option of fine for drug peddlers and users in Nigeria was making nonsense of the war against the menace.

He further stated that the agency was proposing an amendment to its Establishment Act at the National Assembly, to curb the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country as well as serve as a deterrence to perpetrators, which he said has attained an alarming rate.

Marwa recalled that a recent court judgment in favour of the agency in which a drug dealer, his manager, and three other workers on his cannabis farms, were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State.

He regretted that the judge gave the convicts who had 183.5 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, charged with conspiracy and cultivation of 22 hectares of cannabis farms, an option of N700,000 fine on all the counts.

He also called on parents to test their prospective sons-in-law, for drugs before giving out their daughters in marriage like they would test to ensure they are HIV/AIDS-free.

Marwa also disclosed that drug traffickers now consult diabolic powers for “lucky days” to move drugs without detection but they still fall into the hands of the agency’s personnel who are now highly motivated to work.

He also said that he has signed various partnerships with local and foreign players to curtail the flow of illicit drugs and substances.

The NDLEA boss credited President Muhammadu Buhari as being the brain behind the agency’s recent successes in the war against illicit drugs and substances.

He said: “It is prudent for me to state upfront that a progress report of the NDLEA should not be taken as an isolated appraisal; rather, it should be taken as an integral part of the anti-drug trafficking thrust of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Not only did the President set the tone for the fight against illicit drugs by handing the Agency the mandate, the direction, and the set objectives, he also provided the catalyst, willpower, financial intervention, and moral support that boosted NDLEA’s capability to deliver.

“Coupled with the technical support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, the fight against illicit drugs has never been this intense, focused, or impactful in Nigeria’s history. Expectedly, the results have been justifying.”

He warned that the Agency remains determined to comb the nooks and crannies of the country in search of drug barons, to arrest and jail them, based on the provisions of the NDLEA Act.

“Without mincing words, the fight against trafficking in illicit substances is in full swing. This is the status quo since January 25, 2021, when NDLEA launched Operation Offensive Action to spearhead the renewed war against illicit substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Up till this moment, the tempo remains high. Now and for many months to come, the Agency will sustain the momentum of its anti-drug activities across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” he said.

He further stated, “The situation I met on the ground at the beginning of the year when I was appointed as Chairman/Chief Executive was a far cry from the ideal.

“The NDLEA at the time was decrepit, grossly incapacitated, hampered by institutional encumbrances, poorly funded and understaffed, and had meager officers and men working in parlous conditions and under disenchanting circumstances.

“Hence, the starting point was to find a way to reinvigorate the NDLEA workforce. That we have done through several impact measures, which among others included the promotion of 3, 506 officers whose careers had stagnated for as long as 20 years. Sequel to that, we also made spirited efforts to clear a pile of unpaid entitlements, including burial expenses to the families of 188 officers who died in the line of duty owed since 2014,” he added.