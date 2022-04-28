Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized close to six tonnes of various drugs which is about 5,537kilogrammes.

The command also said it has destroyed 264 hectares of farmlands, arrested 72 suspects and convicted 35 drug traffickers within three months this year.

The state commander of the agency, Mr Kayode Mumuni disclosed this to journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Reeling out the success of the command, Mumuni said, “Our actions crippled them and their illicit activities. We have destroyed lots of seedlings seized from them, arrested 72 suspects, destroyed 264 hectares of farmlands and convicted 35 drug traffickers within three months this year.

According to him, the agency has also counseled and rehabilitated 25 drug addicts and also carried out 21 enlightenment campaigns during the period.

The commander said,” In 2022 first quarter of 2022, we made a lot of arrests but our happiness will be when no crime is committed.

“We cannot see crimes being committed and shy away from them because that is why we are here. We have seized close to six tonnes of various drugs and that’s about 5,537kilogrammes precisely.

“Six tonnes of drugs within three months is a lot and a sad development because it means that the rate of drugs in the state is very huge.

“The drugs we seized in Ondo State is almost half of what was seized in the entire country. It’s a sad situation and we have resolved the fact that a lot of work needs to be done to clean the state up because most of the drugs, particularly Cannabis Sativa are gotten from here and transported to other parts of the country”.

He added that the agency’s activities in curtailing drug related deals in the state have been successful largely because it has destroyed over 264 hectares of farmlands that were used in cultivating cannabis by setting them ablaze.