The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has foiled attempts by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA and Cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

The agency also seized 203,879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi States.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said at the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Emiliana Efe was arrested on Monday, May 9, while trying to board Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1,000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

Also, on Friday, May 13, a freight agent, Kareem Ibrahim, was arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items in which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug MDMA to Dubai in UAE.

In Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra State were intercepted in Aba, Abia state. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday, May 11, 67,100 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, Shehu Kabiru a.k.a Dan-Zaira, wanted by the Kastina Command of the agency for jumping bail.

The NDLEA recovered from him 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg.

In Yobe state, no fewer than 7,029 tablets of Tramadol, D5, and Exol as well as 1.5kg cannabis were recovered from a drug dealer, Ibrahim Yakubu, when his hideout was raided in Nguru town on Sunday, May 8, while in Rivers State, one Chekiri Richard Obomanu was arrested at Eleme area on Wednesday, May 11, with 207.2kg of cannabis.

No less than 19,600 tablets of Tramadol coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Abuja were intercepted and recovered along Okene-Abuja highway on Wednesday, May 11, by NDLEA operatives in Kogi State.

Meanwhile, five members of a syndicate, which conducts fake recruitment into security agencies, have been arrested in a coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi States.

Leader of the gang, Yakubu Sani, was first arrested in Gusau, Zamfara State. His criminal gang do issue fake NDLEA employment letters and identity cards to unsuspecting members of the public for the sum of N400,000 per person.