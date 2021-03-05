By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday, said it has seized N60billion worth of illicit drugs in the last six weeks.

This is just as President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has attributed the lingering insecurity to the funding activities of drug barons who provide insurgent groups such as Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers with arms and ammunitions to undertake criminal activities in the country.

Lawan made this known when the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), paid a visit to his office on Thursday at the National Assembly, Abuja.

But Chairman of the NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), during an advocacy visit to the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotics, yesterday in Abuja, said they seized N60 billion worth of illicit drugs.

Marwa, who identified drug abuse as the root cause of criminality in the country, said all hands must be on deck to tackle it.

He, however, solicited the support of the House in the fight against illicit drugs in the country.

“Nigeria is in serious dilemma on the drug scourge. I believe everyone in this committee must know someone that had abused drugs.