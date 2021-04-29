By Ejike Ejike |

The chairman of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), said illicit drugs worth over N80 billion, weighing about two million kilograms have been seized by the agency in his first 100 days in office.

Marwa, who clocked 100 days in office, stated this when the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba visited the headquarters of the NDLEA in Abuja.

The NDLEA boss also revealed that 15 million Nigerians use illicit drugs adding that this is one of the reasons why insecurity has been on the increase.

It would be recalled that the former military governor of Lagos State had said: “Insurgency, kidnapping and banditry are peculiar to some certain parts of the country, but drug abuse is universal. It has no boundary and no respect for ethnicity or religion.

“The menace is worrisome. If access to drugs is prevented, criminality can be reduced by 50 per cent in the country.”

While assuring the police of adequate partnership and collaboration, Marwa said the Nigeria police have received immense commendations outside Nigeria and he believes that with proper motivation and equipment, the officers will come out the best.

On insecurity in the country, the NDLEA boss said it is a difficult time for Nigeria generally and the police in particular but expressed optimism that the new IGP of police is equal to the task.

He called on the Nigeria police to assist the agency in training, facilities and intelligence sharing since the police are well equipped in these areas.

Earlier, the inspector-general of police had asked for the collaboration of the NDLEA in tackling drug menace in Nigeria.

The IGP also assured the NDLEA of police readiness to assist in any way in order to ensure that drug abuse is tackled in the country.