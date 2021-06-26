The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, said the agency has seized a total cash and drugs valued at over N90billion in the last six months.

Speaking at the launch of War Against Drug Abuse in commemoration of the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking at the State House in Abuja, Marwa said said his efforts have yielded positive results as over 2,180 traffickers have been arrested, including five drug barons controlling different cartels across Nigeria; a record 2.05 million kilograms of drugs intercepted and seized across the country; 2,100 drug offenders prosecuted with 500 jailed by courts.

He further said: “the National Drug Survey 2019, for example, indicated that cannabis is the most commonly abused substance by an estimated 10.6 million Nigerians, some of whom started smoking as early as 19 years of age. The Global Drug Survey 2019, also, cited cannabis as the most abused substance with West Africa having the highest abuse prevalence.

“The World Health Organisation on substance abuse also stated unequivocally that cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance in Africa, with the highest prevalence, between 5.2 per cent and 13.5 per cent, found in West Africa. Ladies and Gentlemen, West Africa, by implication, means Nigeria.”

Marwa said since his assumption of office, he has constantly campaigned against the abuse of drugs in Nigeria.

Earlier on Monday, the NDLEA boss stressed that he was opposed to demands for the legalisation of cannabis in Nigeria.

Marwa explained that the nation cannot afford to mortgage the lives of the citizens for financial gains by illegalising cannabis.