Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested six persons for selling drugs and noodles in a popular garden in Abuja.

The arrest followed credible intelligence of the activities of drug dealers at the garden located at Wuse Zone 5 behind Shoprite.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said a lady, Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.

He said beside the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of blackcurrant drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis.

Another business operator in the garden, Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling noodles prepared with cannabis.

A barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of the garden, was equally arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Justina Emelogu, was also picked during the raid on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, officers of the FCT command of the NDLEA equally raided the Zuba yam market, where a drug dealer, Haruna Hassan, was arrested with 19.3kg cannabis.

Also, attempts by drug traffickers to export 1.53 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, and another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as three grams of cocaine and five grams of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos, have been foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.

In Plateau State, attempt by 29-year-old Ifeoma Godwin Sade, wife of a drug dealer, Ifeanyi Onyeasi, 34, to swallow 12grams of cocaine found in their house at Agingi, Rukuba road, Jos, during an arrest operation was scuttled by operatives who retrieved the drug from her throat on Sunday, January 16. Also recovered from them was a monetary exhibit of N234,650.