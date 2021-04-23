By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Marwa (rtd), has warned that the agency would clampdown on supermarkets and other food stores selling cookies laced with drugs.

Marwa gave the warning while receiving further briefing on follow up operations from the commander, FCT command of the agency, Mohammed Sokoto, over the arrest of a 300-Level university student, Rhoda Agboje and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, who specialised in producing and selling drug cookies to school children, clubs and supermarkets in Abuja.

The director, media and advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who stated this in a statement, said Marwa warned owners and operators of supermarkets and confectionaries to rid their stores of drug cookies and other products laced with illicit substances.

“We will not shy away from hitting their production spots, supply and sales outlets before getting into the hands of innocent school children, unsuspecting members of the public and even our vulnerable young men and women. We won’t rest on this until we chase them out of this criminal business. This is why I want to seize this opportunity to warn owners and operators of supermarkets, clubs and other sales outlets to clean their stores of these illicit substances before we get to them,” Marwa stated.

Narcotics agents with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command of the NDLEA had last weekend uncovered a syndicate involved in producing cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis, alcohol and rohypnol among other ingredients.

The statement added that their lid was blown open following the arrest of Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

She was arrested at the NNPC cooperative Estate, opposite Gaduwa Estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat.

After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

Under interrogation, the prime suspect, Agboje, confessed that she prepares the cookies with a friend and sells each pack at N1, 500.

A follow up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies. The suspect also said she supplied some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.