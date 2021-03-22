The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday said it would use database of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to track drug barons and traffickers anywhere in the world.

A statement from the NDLEA quoted the Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as giving the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammed Babandede, in Abuja.

The statement was signed by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi.

Marwa commended the NIS for deploying modern technology and state-of-the-art equipment to keep huge data for use by the nation’s intelligence and law enforcement community.

According to him, the database will be of immense help in NDLEA’s efforts to track drug barons and traffickers wherever they may be hiding.

“We will take advantage of the new technology deployed by the NIS,” he said.

Marwa commended Babandede for introducing drug integrity test in NIS.

He said that NDLEA would continue to push for adoption of drug integrity test by other government agencies.

In his response, the NIS boss expressed the optimism that Marwa would carry out his assignment well in view of his records, experiences and competence.

” We have no doubt that you will excel like you have done in previous national assignments, and we are ready to work with you,”Babandede said.