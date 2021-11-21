The chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has warned the 2,000 newly trained officers of the agency to resist every temptation that would make them compromise their duties and responsibilities.

Addressing them at the passing out parade at the NDLEA Academy, Jos, on Friday, Gen. Marwa reminded the officers that they were coming into the agency at a time when the institution was being overhauled to make it more effective and efficient, and as such their months of training at the academy must count through impactful contributions to its goal of ridding Nigeria of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He said; “You are coming into the agency at an auspicious time when the management has pushed the reset button and commenced the overhaul of the old system and its encumbrances. Your employment coincides with a time we are putting in place all that is necessary to foster the enabling work environment that makes a career in the NDLEA gratifying.

“Having been given the necessary training, we expect you to make your presence count with impact contributions to the achievement of the agency’s objectives in its campaign against abuse and trafficking of illicit substances. Qualities such as loyalty, discipline and diligence would help you to have a fulfilling career in a paramilitary organisation such as NDLEA.

“Let me also bring to your awareness how important you are now to society. Only very few occupations afford an individual the opportunity of direct, meaningful impact on society’s wellbeing. You are part of a community of custodians who are assigned the responsibility of safeguarding society’s sanity and safety against the corrosion of illicit substances. And today, I charge you thus: do not disappoint the Agency, and the society at large, and more importantly, do not disappoint yourselves.”

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said Gen. Marwa also said the new officers and their senior compatriots must remain upright and patriotic always.