Former Senate leader and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Ndoma-Egba has identified external influence as the bane of politics in Ikom local government area of Cross River State.

He therefore charged the party faithful to rekindle the spirit of unity and oneness, through which much was achieved in the past.

Ndoma-Egba, who addressed some top political bigwigs at the council secretariat of Ikom who defected from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the APC at the weekend in Ikom assured the new members that they would be carried along, stressing that if there is any virtue that is to be uphold by the APC it is inclusiveness and giving a sense of belonging to everyone now in the APC fold.

The APC chieftain reminded the defectors of the need to move the LGA forward and having their political issues decided by the people themselves rather than the issues being left in the hands of external influence.

He said Cross River State was a PDP state because the governor and the people were PDP stressing that the defection of the governor and the ensuing mass exodus of political leaders and followers to the APC signals the end of PDP in the state stressing that the political realignment of the state was divinely arranged.

In his earlier remarks, the financial secretary of the state APC Caretaker Committee, Elder Missang Eka, who represented the state caretaker chairman, Sen. Matthew Mbu, received the defectors and welcomed everyone to the APC and assured all that the party will give equal opportunities to every member, irrespective of the time they joined the party and reiterated the need for a united Ikom APC under the political leadership of Ndoma-Egba.

In his remarks, chairman of Ikom LGA, Mr. Kingsley Egumi, with another frontline politician in the LGA, Barrister Chris Agara, led numerous politicians to announce their defection from the PDP to the APC .