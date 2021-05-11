ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABAH ADAH |

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has begun the construction of a 1×7.5MVA, 33/11kV injection distribution substation in Orogun, Delta State to boost electricity supply to the community.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at the weekend, managing director/CEO of NDPHC Mr Chiedu Ugbo said the injection substation which is an NDPHC/National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) intervention project would also boost economic activities in the community.

In a press statement signed by the head, Communication and Public Relations of NDPHC, Mrs Olufunke Nwankwo, Ugbo explained that the project, a 1×7.5MVA 33/11KV injection substation, will step down power from the already existing 33KV line to 11kV, disclosing that the project involves the construction of 4km of 11KV line to distribute the power to the community.

“Following the intervention of the Deputy Senate President, we at NDPHC in keeping with our mandate to improve electricity infrastructure in Nigeria visited Orogun community for location inspection and discovered that the community electricity supply is being fed by old Agbaroh-Abraka 33KV line which transverse swampy terrain.

“We also discovered that it is not adequate for the community hence this purposeful intervention by Niger Delta Power Holding Company at the instance of the Deputy Senate President”.