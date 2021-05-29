The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Ltd has signed an agreement with Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) to deliver 300 mega watts (MW) of power to Ibeju-Lekki and other areas in Lagos State.

The agreement which was sealed in the presence of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will see NDPHC supply electricity directly to Eko DisCo from existing capacity.

Speaking at the event, managing director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, said the agreement was part of the NDPHC’s strategic plan to source alternative means to sell and ensure dispatch of its stranded power.

Ugbo in a statement by the head, communication & public relations, NDPHC, Mrs Olufunke Nwankwo, noted that the deal also allows the EKEDC to explore innovative ways to unlock investment in infrastructure for improved supply to its customers.

“The recognition of these complementary objectives has birthed the relationship between NDPHC and EKEDC.

“Our mutual objective is to work together to deliver the arrangements that will ensure safe, reliable and steady supply of power to customers in Ibeju-Lekki and other parts of EKEDC’s franchise area

“This collaboration is significant considering the strategic importance of Lagos State as Nigeria’s commercial capital which plays host to key industries in Nigeria.

“It is also for this reason that we are pleased to be signing this document in the presence of Mr Governor, who is himself a key member of NDPHC’s Board of Directors,” the statement said.