The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) is concluding a plan to link Lafia capital of Nasarawa State to the national grid.

This will be the first time that Lafia and its environments would be connected to the national grid since its creation on October 1, 1996.

Residents of the State are already in a state of suppressed excitement with the commissioning of 330/132/3kV, 2x150MVA and 2x60MVA transmission sub-station constructed in Lafia just weeks away.

Executive director, Networks, of NDPHC, IfeOluwa Oyedele who, at the weekend, led a team from the company on a pre-commissioning inspection visit to Akurba, Lafia where the station is located, said when energised, residents of Lafia and its environs would experience both social and economic boom as electricity supply will get a big boost.

“The project will enhance uninterrupted power supply. Before now, even the Government House, Lafia could not run on electricity from the distribution network because the 33kV line that comes from Akwanga is grossly inadequate to power the state capital and its environs.

“Fortunately, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has already awarded the necessary distribution contracts that will ensure that as soon as the transmission substation is commissioned, the whole area would be lit,” he assured.

While describing the construction as a landmark project for the Buhari administration, Oyedele said the project was being completed in record time.

“The project has tremendous local content built into it as most of the technicians and engineers who did the construction were Nigerians thereby increasing local capacity.

“Many factories including heavy industries are now springing up in Nasarawa State in anticipation of the commissioning of the transmission substation as they are now rest assured of adequate supply of electricity.