No part of the electricity supply value chain works in isolation; the generation (upstream), the transmission (midstream), and the distribution (downstream) subsectors must match in terms of the quantum of power to be processed through to the end-users at any given time. In order words, they are interdependent. Whatever is generated must equal what can be wheeled or transmitted and what the distribution companies (DisCos) are capable of taking to the consumers.

This no doubt explains why the scope of the mandate of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the custodian of the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), became expanded to include building distribution infrastructure to facilitate unhindered supply.

To this end, NDPHC plays critical role towards enhancing the capacity of electricity distribution infrastructure in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

NDPHC has constructed and commissioned over 350 injection substations with a combined capacity of about 3540MW across the length and breadth of the country after which it went further to construct about 2, 600km of 11kv and 4, 600km of 33kv distribution lines for improving access to electricity and quality of power supply to consumers.

NDPHC has also enhanced the distribution capacity by the installation of 25,900 Completely Self-Protected (CSP) distribution transformers all over the country thereby significantly reducing technical losses.

The 296 Distribution projects which included Injection Substations, 33kV lines, 11kV lines and associated HVDS network are embedded within the existing networks of the 11 Distribution successor companies of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). As such, the distribution companies (DisCos) are fully involved in the commissioning and integration of the new facilities into existing networks.

In addition, the company has also embarked on some 100 projects across the country under its Distribution Intervention Projects, most of which are now completed with attendant impact of raising electricity supply to Nigerians. Today, virtually every part of the country , except areas experiencing localised distribution infrastructure problems, enjoy at least fairly long period of electricity.

NDPHC’s intervention followed low coverage/penetration of initial distribution projects extended requests from host communities to NDPHC power stations, reconstruction of power infrastructure vandalised or damaged due to activities of vandals or insurgency, request from critical stakeholders including state governors, legislators, local governments, government agencies, community leaders, etc.

From NDPHC, the distribution value chain has received a boost with the construction of injection substations capacity added 4,082.5MVA, construction of 33kv of about 2, 643km, construction of 11kV of about 4,760km and provision of distribution transformers (100KVA,200KVA,300KVA,500KVA) giving 250MVA. In all, the number of Completely Self-Protected Transformers (CSP) provided totalled 25,900.

Recently, NDPHC also Completed Distribution Substations (SS) & Lines which include: 1x15MVA, 33/11kV Inj SS, Tambuwal, Sokoto State; 1x15MVA, 33/11kV, 1X7.5MVA Inj SS, Fegge, Anambra State; 1X7.5MVA, 33/11kV Inj SS, Potiskum, Yobe State; 1X15MVA, 33/11kV Inj SS, Gagi, Sokoto State; 1×7.5MVA, 33/11kV Inj SS. Otta, Ogun State; 1X15MVA, 33/11kV Inj SS, Angwan Dosa, Kaduna State; 2×7.5 MVA, 33/11kV Inj SS, Lamingo, Plateau State; 2X15MVA, 33/11KV Inj SS, Zaria Rd, Jos; Construction of 33kV line from Oke Aro TS to Mowe SS; 2x15MVA, 33/11kv Injection SS, Asaba, Delta State; 2x15MVA, 33/11kV Injection Substation at Okene; 2×7.5MVA, 33/11kV Substation at Kabba; 2x15MVA, 33/11KV at Confluence Beach; & and 1×7.5MVA, 33/11KV at Felele all in Kogi State.

However, the terrain has not been without challenges for NDPHC. One of such which the managing director/CEO, Mr Chiedu Ugbo has continuously harped on is failure of the DisCos to take over the completed projects and pay for them. The DisCos were said to be reluctant to take over the various distribution facilities built by NDPHC to support their operations.

The DisCos have not really taken over a number of these projects and have equally not fared better in their distribution of electricity to Nigerians, and there is nothing to show even at the moment that things have changed. This may account for why the distribution capacity of the DisCos has not improved significantly in spite of all the investments and interventions.