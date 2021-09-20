The ongoing load-shedding in Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states is a fallout of efforts by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to connect its new Lafia substation in Lafia, Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria to the national grid.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement issued yesterday by the general manager, public affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed that the load-shedding began in the three states on September 15, 2021 at the instance of NDPHC.

“NDPHC requested for power outage on the Makurdi –Jos portion of TCN’s Ikot Ekpene-Ugwuaji-Makurdi-Jos 330kV transmission line to enable it carry out transposition on the line and to connect the new Lafia substation. Connection works by NDPHC to its new Lafia substation have advanced and will soon be complete.

“Although the ongoing work by NDPHC interrupted bulk power supply from the Makurdi-Jos 330kV transmission line axis only, Jos is currently receiving electricity through the Kaduna-Jos 330kV transmission line.

“Consequently, there is a slight load constraint in Kaduna, Kano, and Jos axis as the load from Ikot Ekpene – Ugwuaji – Makurdi has been cut off on the Makurdi – Jos axis as a result of the ongoing work.

“Power supply through the Lafia – Jos 330kV line is to ensure that Jos gets electricity supply until NDPHC completes the connection of the new Lafia substation to the grid,” the statement said.

TCN said the connection work by NDPHC will increase the capacity of the national grid, adding “it regrets the inconveniences the slight load reduction would cost electricity consumers in the affected states.”

“However, bulk power supply will be restored on the Makurdi–Jos line immediately after NDPHC completes the transposition work,” the statement assured.

NDPHC had in June said construction works on the 330/132/33KV sub-station project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, built by it had been completed with the project due for commissioning as soon as possible.