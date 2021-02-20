By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said an indigenous oil company, the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR), has demystified local refining of petroleum products.

DPR Director, Engr. Sarki Auwal, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen at Ogbele community in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State, shortly after leading DPR team to inspect the ongoing expansion work of Ogbele Refinery, operated by NDPR.

The DPR team, accompanied by top officials of the NDPR, also visited the Ogbele oil and gas well-heads, flow station and power station.

Auwal stated that with the success story of the Ogbele Refinery, there are hopes that it will no longer be difficult for Nigerian refineries to be brought back to work or their production capacity improved.

He said: “The essence of this visit is to confirm the capacity of a Nigerian company to be a fully integrated oil and gas company. We came here, observed and confirmed that NDPR is fully integrated oil and gas company, from well-head to crude oil and gas production, to crude oil and gas processing and refining, to distribution and marketing.

“These confirmed that the country is ready and we have a company that has made the difference but has become game-changers in the business. We are delighted.

“Currently, the capacity of this company is 11,000 barrels per day and we see the potentials for it to be increased. This is just to say that the issue of refining in Nigeria had been demystified.

“If can have this capacity, refine this capacity and produce the products, then there is not something difficult to bring back the refineries to work or improve the existing capacity.

“The NDPR started with 1,000 barrels per day capacity, it increased with 5,000 and additional 5,000. Who knows? This has the potentials to game-change the entire products supply in the country because the volume the produce will provide a lot of security especially in terms of diesel and other essential products that we consume.”