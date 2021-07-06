The senator representing Southern Borno senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has empowered 5,000 women, young farmers and entrepreneurs in his constituency.

While launching the programme in Biu at the weekend, the deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, commended Ndume for initiating the scheme aimed at reducing poverty and restiveness in the state.

The deputy governor expressed optimism that such humanitarian gesture would go a long way in the post insurgency recovery process.

He urged the beneficiaries to put the items to proper use and see it as an opportunity to improve their means of livelihood.

Ndume said the beneficiaries were selected from across the nine local governments under the zone.

According to him, the era of political thuggery is over, stressing the need for youths to engage in farming activities and skill acquisition programmes to be self-reliant.

The empowerment programmes which is in six categories, comprised of 1,000 women, 1,000 students, 1,000 small-scale businessmen, 1,000 young farmers and 1,000 women entrepreneurs. The beneficiaries were each given N10,000.

The senator also presented five trucks of fertiliser and two trucks of improved maize seedlings to the young farmers.