Two lawmakers from Borno State have backed moves by the House of Representatives to investigate the N500 million safe school initiative funds earmarked for the rebuilding of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok, Borno State.

The senator representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume and member representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza federal constituency, Ahmed Jaha, expressed their support yesterday in Chibok, while speaking to journalists on the completion of the GGSS Chibok project by the Borno State government.

The lawmakers noted that the probe became necessary to find out what happened to the N500 million meant for the project under the Save School initiative in 2015.

Ndume said:” There are questions to be answered on what happened to the funding from the Federal Government that warranted the Borno government to intervene to complete the project.

“While we commend Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his courage in rebuilding the school, we need to know what happened to the money allocated for the project because what was on the ground before the Borno government took over is nothing to write home about.

“I did my personal investigation and discovered that a lot of money was put here which clearly is far above the level of work done before the Borno Governor took over.”

Ndume who noted that a committee has been set up by House of Representatives to investigate what happened to the money under the safe school Initiative , said he is in support of the move to probe the fund.

On his own, Hon Jaha who is the chairman of the sub-committee set up by the House to look into the Chibok school project, said the committee would try to find out if the money allocated for rebuilding of the school was fully utilised for the purpose intended.

Jaha also lauded the intervention by the Borno government in rebuilding the school which has resumed full academic activities, adding that as representative of the people he felt fulfilled. He expressed gratitude that the students are now back for full academic studies.