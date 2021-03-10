ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has elected Com. Collins Ufuoma Achakpekri as its Director for International Relations to coordinate affairs of all youths of the region to ameliorate the several challenges experienced by its members abroad.

A statement signed by NDYC national coordinator, Engr. Jator Abido explained that the election of a director for international relations became pertinent following barrage of complaints by youths undergoing scholarship programmes sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Presidential Amnesty Programme and other beneficiary from other multi-national oil companies of poor funding and welfare.

According to the statement, the new director of international relations will operate from the international desks of the Niger Delta Youth Council in UK.

“Comr Collins Ufuoma Achakpekri has been charged with the responsibility of managing the interest of all youths from all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region and to also liaison with the various High Commissions overseas.

“Majority of the youth undergoing scholarship programmes under the sponsorship of NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme and other beneficiary from other multi-nationals are poorly funded with and their welfare is not prioritised.

“The International Desk of NDYC is therefore; set up to address the many complains and protests from Niger Deltans in Diaspora. It is our firm belief that the newly elected director will give his best to the elevation of the Niger Delta youths abroad as good Ambassadors and also to attract development programmes to the nation”.

The statement also noted that the choice of Collins Ufuoma Achakpekri was a consensus vote via zoom by all executive members of the NYDC.