BY CHIMA AKWAJA |

The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged state governors to support the implementation of the Broadband Plan by abiding to the Right of Way resolution.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami who disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at a virtual structured engagement with key stakeholders in the telecom and ICT sector on the new national broadband plan 2020-2025 held on Thursday, He stated that last week, 18th March 2021, he addressed the National Economic Council and made a detailed presentation on the importance of broadband to the economy of the country and discussed the impact of ICT and telecoms on the economy.

The new broadband plan seeks to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria at a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population and penetration rate of 70 per cent by 2025 at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data (two per cent of median income or one per cent of minimum wage).

The Plan targets the deployment of nationwide fibre coverage to reach all State Capitals, and provision of a point of presence in at least 90 per cent of Local Government Headquarters. It also targets tertiary educational institutions, major hospitals in each state and fibre connectivity at statutory rates of N145/meter for Right of Way (RoW).

“I emphasized the need for the Governors to abide by the earlier resolution of N145/linear metre. There was a robust question and answer session. where many of the governors commended our modest efforts and urged their colleagues to abide by the resolution.

“Some of the governors also emphasized the need for the operators to ensure that they repair the roads that they damage during the installation of fibre optic cables. I use this forum to urge all operators to ensure that this is done,” the minister said.