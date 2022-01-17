Food is one of the basic necessities of life and many underprivileged people in Nigeria still do not have access to this basic necessity.

This is what prompted Amb. Chijioke Nwadavid to go on a food drive in the streets of Abuja.

The Necbullion Charity Foundation team took to many corners of the streets of Abuja with cooked food and drinks to feed people on the streets ranging from street beggars, taxi drivers, hawkers, bike riders, wheel barrow pushers, etc.

The recipients were elated to receive lunch on a regular Saturday afternoon without having to do nothing other than just being at the right place and at the right time. This was surely a breath of fresh air to people who otherwise are accustomed to toiling to get daily bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Necbullion Charity Foundation aims to make life easier for the less privileged in the social and they adopt many creative ways to achieve this feat. This creative way was a success as the team was in a state of fulfillment after the food drive as the packs of food got to every hand that was outstretched towards to the team members on the street and that is the definition of a successful outreach.

ADVERTISEMENT