Necbullion Charity Foundation, a Nigerian NGO founded by Ambassador Chijioke Nwadavid has taken their mission of uplifting the lives of the younger generation to a global scale.

The foundation facilitated an orphanage outreach to Oku Uygur Bilig Yurdu in Istanbul, Turkey where they visited the children at the orphanage bearing educational supplies, toy, board games, sanitary supplies and light refreshments.

The Necbullion Charity Foundation team comprising of the founder and volunteers designed various activities to engage with the children while spending time with them.

The activities included; a Q&A educational session with the volunteers, eye check up facilitated by the medical students who were part of the volunteers for the outreach.

The team further interacted with the the children of the orphanage by joining them for lunch.

The Necbullion Charity foundation team had a fulfilling day in the process of planting smiles on the faces of these children and the vision is still blazing as the team returns back to their drawing board to design more impactful outreaches with the end goal being to uplift the lives of the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT