National Examination Council (NECO) has urged state governments that have not paid the examination fees of their candidates that sat for the Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE (internal) to do so.

The registrar of NECO, Professor Dantani Wushishi who made the appeal in a statement, signed by the head, information and public relations division, Azeez Sani, said paying the fees would facilitate the release of the results of such candidates.

Meanwhile, the council has paid all ad-hoc staff involved in the conduct of the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The statement reads in part, “The ad-hoc staff includes 18,243 Supervisors, 887 Assistant Supervisors and 65,159 Examiners. The payment which commenced last week has been concluded.

“The management appreciates the invaluable contributions of the Supervisors and Examiners in the success story of the Council over the years, and reiterates its determination to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between them.

“The council however appeals to state governments yet to pay the examination fees of their candidates who sat for the SSCE (Internal), to do so in order to facilitate the release of the result of such candidates.”