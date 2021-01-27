BY ABU NMODU, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for 2020

External Senior Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A statement by the head of Information and Public Relations of the council,

Azeez Sani has disclosed that the development was sequel to requests

by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process.

According to the statement, the examination which was earlier scheduled

to commence on Monday 1st February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 3rd March,

2021 would now start on Monday 8th February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March, 2021.

Similarly the council said that candidates, who missed some papers during the

2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states would take the examinations along with

the external candidates.NECO said the candidates who missed the internal

examinations during the ENDSARS protest should take note of the new

dates and report forthe examination accordingly at their various examination

centres to be designated.

All candidates are advised to access the

revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website