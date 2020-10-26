By Abu Nmodu Minna

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its

Special Meeting has postponed indefinitely the ongoing Senior

Secondary Certificate Examinations SSCE

A statement yesterday in Minna by Azeez Sani , Head, of Information

and Public Relations Division of the council said the decision was

reached at the meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020.

According to him ” Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board

resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in

view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS

protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in

some parts of the country”.

The statement explained that “In making this decision, the Board noted

that due to these security challenges: Some state governments imposed

curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property”;

“In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move

examination materials across the country; Students in the affected

locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the

examination time table” the statement explained further.

Ma’am Sani in the statement disclosed that “The Governing Board

further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council will

continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States”.

While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause all

stakeholders,he said the Council has taken this decision in order to

maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for

seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.