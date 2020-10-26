By Abu Nmodu Minna
The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its
Special Meeting has postponed indefinitely the ongoing Senior
Secondary Certificate Examinations SSCE
A statement yesterday in Minna by Azeez Sani , Head, of Information
and Public Relations Division of the council said the decision was
reached at the meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020.
According to him ” Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board
resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in
view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS
protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in
some parts of the country”.
The statement explained that “In making this decision, the Board noted
that due to these security challenges: Some state governments imposed
curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property”;
“In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move
examination materials across the country; Students in the affected
locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the
examination time table” the statement explained further.
Ma’am Sani in the statement disclosed that “The Governing Board
further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council will
continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States”.
While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause all
stakeholders,he said the Council has taken this decision in order to
maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for
seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.