The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released results of the 2021 internal senior school certificate examination and recorded 2.25 percent decrease in the level of students who passed with five credits and above including English and Mathematics even as five schools and 20 supervisors were blacklisted for examination malpractices.

The registrar/chief executive of the council, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi who released the results yesterday to journalists in Minna, said 878, 925 candidates passed with five credits and above including English and Mathematics representing 71.64 percent.

He said the level of passes using the template of five credits and above including English and Mathematics showed 2.25 decrease as against that of 2020 when 894,101 candidates passed, representing 73.89 percent.

In the details result given by the registrar, 945,853 representing 77.72 passed English with credit and above while 1,094,291 passed Mathematics with credit and above representing 90 percent.

Prof Wushishi stated that the number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics were 1,226,796 representing 94.04 percent as against last year that only 1, 113, o41 passed representing 91.91 percent , consequently recording 2.61 percent increase using the template.

Similarly he disclosed that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2021 is 20,003 representing 1.63 percent as against 2020 that 33, 470 were involved representing 2.61 percent.

While noting that the council had zero tolerance for examination malpractice, he said the drop in the level of examination malpractice showed the efforts in checking the incidents of malpractice.

He said the reduction could be attributed to key measures put in place by the council like deployment of biometric verification devices and strengthening examination monitoring strategy in terms of scope and depth.

The registrar disclosed that five schools in Bauchi, Kaduna, Bayelsa and Kastina states were recommended not to participate in NECO examinations for two years due to incidents of mass cheating.

He said 20 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard, as well as compromise and extortion.