Henceforth, Optical Memory Recorder (OMR) answer sheets and statement of results for National Examinations Council (NECO), would carry candidate’s pictures as measure to improve security of the documents.

Registrar of the examination body, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, dropped the hint during monitoring of examination in Yola.

Wushishi promised a timely release of results in the next three weeks promising to deliver the mandate for which the organisation was established since 1999.

He said 1.3 million candidates had sat for the ongoing 2021 NECO for Senior Secondary School internal Examination (SSCE) against 1.1 million candidates across the nation last year.

Accordingly, 8,000 biometric machines have been procured to cover 18,000 approved centres in the country he stated.

Wushishi who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination said “Each centre would get a biometric machine for capturing candidates’ fingerprints and pictures.

“NECO certificates has security feature that cannot be compared with others”.

He attributed the rise in number of candidates to credibility and growing popularity of the examination body.

In her remarks, principal, Federal Government Girls Secondary School (FGGC) Yola, Charity Wakawa, confirmed timely delivery of examination materials, adding that there was no recorded cases of examination malpractice.

Candidates were seen complying with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols across centres visited in the state.