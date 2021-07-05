A group, North East Development Association (NEDA), has called for caution on agitation for self-determination in both the South East and South West of the country.

It said if the calls are not nipped in the bud, it is capable of leading to another civil war.

Briefing newsmen in Gombe, Comrade Bitako Abubakar Umar said the unity of Nigeria remains sacrosanct.

He said there is no alternative to peaceful and mutual coexistence in the country.

NEDA is an indigenous non-governmental organisation in the six states of the Northeast sub-region.

Umar told journalists that the group, “has been very observant of some ugly trends of events prevalence in the South East and South West geo-political zones of the country, spearheaded by evil minded individuals namely Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed IPOB leader and Sunday Igboho of the so-called Movement for the creation of Oduduwa Republic.”

“These monsters created by these two individuals if not cut short and completely rooted out with no remnants, may result to another civil war in this country.

“At present, people of northern extraction are been periodically attacked, killed and properties either looted or destroyed by these unscrupulous elements from the aforementioned zones,” he added.

According to Umar, the activities of Kanu who was recently rearrested, and Igboho, undermine the sovereignty of the nation.