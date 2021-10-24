The North-East Development Commission in collaboration (NEDC) with the ASHUAK Foundation yesterday distributed food and other items to vulnerable people in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Dr. Ali Abbas, the coordinator and state focal person of NEDC, said the items where donated on the directive of Yobe Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

He said the items would be distributed to 600 targeted beneficiaries through ASHUAK Foundation.

ASHUAK Foundation was founded by the emir of Damaturu to assist vulnerable and needy in the community.

Abbas said the items included 300 bags of rice, 300 cartons of macaroni, 300 cartons of vegetable oil, 30 cartons of tomato paste.

Other items according to him were 50 bags of 50kg sugar, 600 pieces of mats and blankets each, 500 pieces of wrapper and 600 pieces of children’s wear.

In his remarks, Alhaji Hashim El-Kanemi II, the Emir of Damaturu, commended the magnanimity of the NEDC and the governor for the gesture.

El-Kanemi who is also the founder of the ASHUAK Foundation added that the gesture had impacted on the lives of many people not only in Damaturu emirate but the entire state.

He urged the people of the state to continue to pray for peace and bumper harvest in the state and the country. (NAN)