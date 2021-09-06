The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has partnered local non-governmental organisation, ‘Yala Bornoye’ to deliver food and non-food items to remote and hard-to-reach communities in Yobe and Borno states.

The benefitting local government councils in Yobe State are Damaturu, Gujba, Geidam and Yunusari while Kaga, Damboa and Magumeri local government councils are from Borno state.

Flagging off the distribution at Kukareta, Alhaji Mustapha Adam, the Director Administration of Yala Bornoye said the distribution was aimed at cushioning the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons living with the host community especially in Yobe state.

“We are undertaking the distribution to 1, 200 victims of Boko haram insurgency cut across Damaturu, Gujba, Geidam, and Yunusari local government councils in Yobe state alone.

“Recently we distributed food items to communities in Bunigari and Zai Lawanti also in Yobe state”.

The acting state coordinator of the North East Development Commission, Garba Ajiyabo while speaking said the Commission had assisted victims of insurgency and flood with food and non-food in addition to training graduates on Information and Communication Technology as well as educational support.

Items distributed include: macaroni, spaghetti, rice, cardigans and mats among others.