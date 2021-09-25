The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has commissioned Kuldzum bridge destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in 2014 in Adamawa state.

The bridge reconnecting Adamawa and Borno communities was rebuilt with beams, precast slabs and parapet walls bridge to ensure standard.

Mohammed Goni-Alkali, NEDC managing director, assured that the remaining two bridges at Wuro-Ngayandi and Dilchim would be completed by December 2021.

Alkali expressed readiness of NEDC to revitalise ten technology skills acquisition centres for the training of youths to mitigate unemployment.

The decision was part of the commission’s Rapid Response Initiative (RRI) to address poverty in the North-East region.

“Some state government owned Technology Skills Acquisition Centres would be made operational by the Commission,” he stated.

“One additional Primary School in each of the 112 LGAs in the six states to upgraded and renovated to increase school enrollment of pupils in the Insurgency affected states”.

NEDC signed an MOU with the FMW&H on the construction of another three Bridges on the Jabbilamba to Belel road and construction of mega schools and Teachers’ Training, Curriculum upgrade for the region.

Engr. Salihu Abubakar, from Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, lauded the involvement of NEDC in completing the projects Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, assured of political will to develop the state in collaboration with NEDC.