By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC), has donated instructional materials to 35 secondary school libraries and inaugurated youth sensitisation campaign against drug abuse in Mubi districts of Adamawa state.

The sciences and humanities textbooks, computers and accessories with printers would be shared across the 25 districts, Federal polytechnic and Adamawa State University Mubi.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, while presenting the items at palace of Emir of Mubi, over the weekend, reiterated the commitment of NEDC to all initiatives, that can facilitate the redevelopment, and revitalization of the subregion.

He pleaded for the support of the stakeholders, towards accessing quality education to reverse the rate of failure among students.

Alkali, pointed out that, the key recovery in the region, lies in the quality of human resources produced in long term, saying the fund shall provide scholarship and opportunities to youth in varies skill acquisition in the area.

Fatima Ciroma, Head Education, who spoke at the event on behalf of the NEDC boss stressed that, Board of Trustees of the Education Endowment of the commission has been constituted, adding the ICT resource centre at FCE Yola, has over 400 youths undergoing three month ICT for empowerment.

The program in collaboration with Jakadiya Trust Foundation, noted that, isolating young people intentionally or otherwise in rural area, when they are jobless can contribute to the menace of drug abuse.

He urged parents, Mubi Emirate Council and governments to prioritize youths empowerment program.

Idris Mohammed Bello, State Commandant NDLEA, in his paper ‘Dangers of Substance Abuse’, enumerated the implication of substance abuse to loss of job, family disintegration steal and expulsion from school.

Bello further said, consequences of drug abuse are by no means exeggerated as growing number of youths are langushing in correctional facilities across the globe.

The program he said, is one practical way of to stem the trend of drug consumption and urged youths to be fruitful toward national growth.

Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri enjoined traditional title holders to use their position to develop the society.

Mr Joseph Musa, Principal Lamurde Secondary school, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting schools, lauded the NEDC for their passion in impacting knowledge for sustainable and successful education in the insurgency affect areas

Prof Ladi Hamalai, Chairman Jakadiya Trust Foundation stressed that, recovery from the damage by the insurgency may take long time in area where agriculture and economy is already affected by insurgency.

Much need to done to assuage the suffering of those displaced.##