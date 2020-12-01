By HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO |

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC), has donated instructional materials to 35 secondary school libraries and inaugurated youth sensitisation campaign against drug abuse in Mubi districts of Adamawa State.

The sciences and humanities textbooks, computers and accessories with printers would be shared across the 25 districts, Federal Polytechnic and Adamawa State University Mubi.

Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali while presenting the items at the palace of Emir of Mubi, over the weekend, reiterated the commitment of NEDC to all initiatives that can facilitate the redevelopment and revitalization of the region.

He pleaded for the support of the stakeholders towards accessing quality education to reverse the rate of failure among students.

Alkali, pointed out that the key recovery in the region, lies in the quality of human resources produced in long term, saying the fund shall provide scholarship and opportunities to the youth in various skills acquisition programmes in the area.

Head Education, Fatima Ciroma, who spoke at the event on behalf of the NEDC boss stressed that the Board of Trustees of the Education Endowment of the commission has been constituted, adding that the ICT Resource Centre at FCE Yola, has over 400 youths undergoing three-month ICT training for empowerment.

The programme in collaboration with Jakadiya Trust Foundation, noted that, isolating young people intentionally or otherwise in rural area, when they are jobless can contribute to the menace of drug abuse.

He urged parents, Mubi Emirate Council and governments to prioritize youths empowerment programmes.

State Commandant NDLEA, Idris Mohammed Bello in his paper titled, “Dangers of Substance Abuse”, enumerated consequences of substance abuse to include loss of job, family disintegration, stealing and expulsion from school.